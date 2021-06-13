Jacqueline Huff Beard
Dec. 30, 1935 - June 11, 2021
Jacqueline Lou "Jackie" Crook, 85, was born in Waco to Jp Alton (Jack) Crook and Opal A. Peters. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family into the arms of her Savior Jesus.
Jackie was known for her magnetic personality, singing talent, kindness, love, hugs, and encouragement. She was proud of her Waco roots. Jackie and her sister Bettye sang at the Waco Hippodrome for the kiddie matinee in the '40s. Jackie attended La Vega and East Elementary Schools and Midway High School.
Jackie married Bruce Powell Huff, also a native of Waco, on September 7, 1951, after he joined the US Air Force at James Connally AFB. They had five children. She was a devoted military wife and traveled where the Air Force sent them. The family moved back to Waco after Bruce's retirement in 1972.
Jackie retired from American Bank with over 25 years of service, where she was fondly known as "the voice of American Bank." She joyfully served as the worship director for Golinda Baptist Church for ten years and retired in 2015.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; Bruce P. Huff, Sr.; John Alvin Beard; son, Carl Alton Huff and his wife, Karen Harkey Huff; sister, Bettye June McMullen; and brothers, Thomas White and David Alton Crook.
Jackie is survived by stepmother, Betty Ross Crook; brothers, Paul Alton Crook (Debra), Dana Crook (Rebecca); and sister-in-law, Cece White; children, Bruce Powell Huff, Jr. (Sherrell); Patti Huff Smith (Gary); Adrian Huff; Karen Huff Kloepper (Aaron). Grandchildren: Emilee (Chris); Brandon; Crystal (Stacy); Jordan (Julie); Kristen (Adam); Rachel (Bryan); Erika (Andrew); Philip; Nathan; David (Lila); Amanda (Nathan); Joshua (Jessica); Amber; and Nathan (Kaitlyn); great-grandchildren, Grayson, Vera, Emily, Alysia, Blair, Holden, Cole, Makayla, Justin, Jason, Julianna, Jackson, Jonathan, Dylan, Ava, Michael, and Maddie.
Visitation and Memorial held at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, TX 76706. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 18, Memorial Service is 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 South 5th St, Waco, TX. Pastor Morgan Woodard officiant, soloist Charlie Burch.
Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2021.