Jacqueline Herty Doyle



June 1, 1950 - Dec. 13, 2020



Jacqueline "Susan" Herty Doyle passed away peacefully from this life on December 13, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer and then the coronavirus.



Service: Services are private with burial at Greenwood Memorial Park. A celebration of Susan's life will be held in the future, when her family, friends, and admirers may safely gather.



Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts to Gill Children's Services, 555 Hemphill Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76104, (817) 332-5070; St. Alban's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 305 N. 30th Street, Waco, Texas 76710, (254) 752-1773; The Susan Herty Doyle Scholarship Endowment at All Saints' Episcopal School, 9700 Saints Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76108, (817) 560-5700.



Born on June 1, 1950, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Susan was the eldest daughter of Jacqueline Williamson Herty and Charles Holmes Herty III. Her family moved to Waco in 1953. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1968. Susan held an abiding Christian faith in her heart. She was a lifelong Episcopalian, attending St. Alban's in Waco and All Saint's and St. Andrew's in Fort Worth.



Susan's residency in Fort Worth began when she arrived at Texas Christian University at a time when the role of women was changing. She became actively involved with her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma, where she served in many officer positions. She went on to serve as President of the Fort Worth Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association and Co-Chair of Design Inspirations. She was honored with the Kappa Service Award and Camilla Beall Outstanding Alumna Award. In 2019 she received her 50-year pin.



Susan graduated from TCU in 1972 with a BA in Interior Design and landed her first job at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. Susan married Michael Joe Doyle in 1980. In 1982, they were blessed by the birth of Jacqueline Kathleen Doyle, affectionately called JK.



Susan's keen mind, intuition, empathy, charisma, and tremendous sense of humor defined her as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, loyal friend, business professional, and outstanding community volunteer. Her unwavering positivity and outlook on life was captivating and inspiring. She possessed an incredible ability to achieve and often surpass her goals. Susan served as president of the YWCA, raising funds to renovate a fire station in the Stop Six neighborhood, creating the Polytechnic Day Care Center. As president of the Junior League, she oversaw the founding of the Tarrant County Immunization Collaboration. She was president of the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Board, Gill Children's Services Board, and Vice-President of the TCU Alumni Association Board. Susan served as president of the Board of Trustees of All Saints' Episcopal School, after co-chairing two successful capital campaigns for the school. Susan's dedication to All Saints' led to her position as Director of Institutional Advancement. Most recently, she served as Special Assistant to the Head of School. There is no doubt her indomitable spirit made her adopted city a better place for all. Kay Granger, when mayor, named Susan the Outstanding Woman of Fort Worth for Civic Service.



While Susan was fully engaged with professional and volunteer accomplishments, she also found an abundance of time for fun with friends and family. Susan was a member of the Barnaby Club, Soiree Club, Windsor Dance Club, Fort Worth Garden Club, Historic Fort Worth, the Lecture Foundation, and River Crest Country Club. In June, Susan celebrated her 70th birthday with her girlfriends, hosted by her dear friend, Charlotte Ward. She enjoyed her book clubs, lunch bunches, GNO gang, travel groups, and tailgate parties with fellow avid Frog fans. A party was not complete without SueSue. Blondes do, indeed, have more fun.



Susan was preceded in death by her husband and parents.



Survivors: Daughter, JK, of Trophy Club, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Tom Stanton of Waco, Texas; aunt, Kathleen Brown of Lewes, Delaware; aunt and uncle, Lois and Timothy Herty of Towson, Maryland; several cousins; nephew and godson Clinton Stanton (Jessie) and nephew, Ryan Stanton (Erica); grandnieces and nephews, Asher, Caleb, Davied, Annaliesa and Sophia Stanton; goddaughter, Rachel Wright Shortt; and countless friends.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.