Jacqueline Davidson Sims HolderJan. 14, 1937 - Sep. 16, 2021Jacqueline Davidson Sims Holder, 84, of the Mound community, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in Waco.Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 20, at Davidson Cemetery, with Rev. Terry Hill officiating.Jackie was born on January 14, 1937, in Mound, to the late Jack and Christeen Bomar Davidson. She graduated from Gatesville High School. She moved to Waco after high school, where she lived and worked for Rocketdyne and Amerigo. She was an active member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church Auditorium Class. Jackie enjoyed her home, gardening, sewing and her family.Jackie is survived by her husband, Joe Frank Holder; son, Brent Sims and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Madison Sims and Jace Sims.In lieu of flowers, the family has designated memorials be made to the Davidson Cemetery Assn., c/o Carolyn Blakely, 1502 FM 1829, Gatesville, TX 76528.