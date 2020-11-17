Jake T. Kimsey
May 27, 1931 - November 13, 2020
Jake Thomas Kimsey transitioned peacefully to the great fishing hole in Heaven on Nov 13, 2020. Jake is in the care of Pecan Grove Funeral Home for cremation. His family will celebrate his life in private.
Jake was born in Bayou Meto, Arkansas, to Percy Irving Kimsey and Martha Ada Douglas. He lived in Axtell, TX for 23 years, then returned to the Waco area for 14 years. Jake served in the US Air Force in Fire and Crash Rescue from 1945 to retirement in 1968. He then was employed at Waco General Dynamics, Waco Parks and Recreation, Manager of Lake Waco Marina, the Waco ALICO building and Brown's Hardware in Bellmead. In the 1990's, he entered his second retirement where he enjoyed fishing, camping, assisting George Helm at his Pecan Orchard, playing all sorts of games and doing home improvement projects.
Jake was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Lillian Fraizer Kimsey; six brothers, one sister and one step-grandson.
He is survived by sons, Jim Thornhill and wife, Rosie, Harold Thornhill and wife, Ofelia (Fely), Ted Kimsey, Jay T. Kimsey and wife, Christine; daughters, Eileen Armstrong and husband, Joe, and Theresa Kimsey McHargue; mother of his children, Elberta Bieler Kimsey Dehl; sister, Evelyn Almon of CA; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice
or The Veterans programs.
Jake's last request is that each person enjoy life as God Our Father in Heaven has destined.
Special thanks are extended to Waco Brookdale Assisted living facility and staff, Texas Home Health Hospice team, and many loved ones who helped him.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.