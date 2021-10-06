James "Jim" BloskasJan. 05, 1936 - Oct. 3, 2021On October 3, 2021 James "Jim" Bloskas 85, of Waco, Texas was unexpectedly called home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Friday October 8, 2021, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday October 7, 2021, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Jim leaves behind his wife of 67 years Rubie Annette, two daughters, Wendy Bloskas of Austin, Texas and Tina King of Liberty Hill, Texas; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. As a Military Veteran and Vietnam war hero, Jim leaves behind a legacy of great sacrifice and devotion to his country his family but most especially to his wife. He was always fond of repeating the story of when he first saw her at a basketball game. At the ripe age of 14 he said aloud "that is the girl I'm going to marry." And marry her he did. Although Jim is no longer of this world, his enduring spirit and great love will forever remain in our hearts.