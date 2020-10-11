James D. Skrabanek
Nov. 5, 1926 - Oct. 9, 2020
James (Jimmy) Daniel Skrabanek of Waco passed away on October 9, 2020. Services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, at Lakeshore Drive Church of Christ with Ernie Christie and Greg Neill officiating. Visitation will be 12:30 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery under the direction of OakCrest Funeral Home. Facial covering and social distancing are required.
Jimmy was born November 5, 1926, in Caldwell, Texas, to Henry and Albina Skrabanek. He graduated from Caldwell High School. Following high school, Jimmy moved to San Diego to work with his brother. While in California, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Philippines during World War II. Following his military service, Jimmy attended the University of Texas at Austin and was a Lifetime Longhorn. Jimmy spent his entire 37 year professional career with Sears, serving in Oklahoma and Texas.
While working in Paris, Texas he met and married the love of his life, Lee Kent in March of 1955. Jimmy and Lee have two daughters, Kim and Kris. Jimmy demonstrated his faith in Jesus through his love for his wife and daughters and their families, and through serving others.
Jimmy served as President of many community organizations including The Texas Exes in Paris, Texas, Jaycees of Paris, Texas, Sears Waco Credit Union and the Pauline Crumpler Education Foundation. Jimmy was also a volunteer income tax preparation assistant through AARP for ten years. He was a faithful member of the Lakeshore Drive Church of Christ where he served as a deacon for ten years and as an elder for 30 years.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Albina; his sister, Marjorie Heinsohn; and his brothers, Melvin and Henry Skrabanek.
He is survived by Lee, his beloved wife of 65 years; daughters, Kim Helder of Austin, and Kris Neill and her husband, Greg, of Marble Falls; his grandchildren, Madison Neill, Hannah Wilder and her husband, Jeffrey, Avery Helder and Mason Neill; and many other relatives and friends.
Jimmy will be remembered for his infectious smile and his sweet heart.
During these difficult times, the family requests that you do not send flowers. Instead, please help someone you know that has a need.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.