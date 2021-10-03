Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
James Burrell Dover
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ridout's Valley Chapel
1800 Oxmoor Road
Homewood, AL
James Burrell (J.B.) Dover

June 2, 1927 - Sept. 29, 2021

James Burrell Dover, known as J.B., went to his Heavenly home on September 29, 2021. He was born in Skirum, Alabama, on June 2, 1927, to Donaldson Doyle Dover and Essie Rucks Dover. J.B. was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Margaret Moody Dover; one son; his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.

J.B. was a WWII and Korean War Veteran, where he served in the Navy. Upon returning home, he attended and graduated from the University of Alabama. Following graduation, J.B. went to work for the State of Alabama until moving to Dallas, Texas, where he began his career in the field of Life Insurance. After his time in Dallas J.B. moved his family to Waco, Texas, where he was Secretary-Treasurer of American Amicable Life Insurance Company, then J.B. served as Secretary-Treasurer and Director of Alico Management Company. Following his time at Alico he assumed the position of Director of US Life Insurance Company. During his time in Waco JB was also active in the community where he served as a Director for the Blue Bonnet Council of Girl Scouts and President of Woodway Country Club.

In 1980, J.B. moved his family to Birmingham and became President and CEO of Officers Benefit Association for 30 years. After moving to Birmingham, J.B. and his family became active members of Bluff Park United Methodist Church.

J.B. leaves behind one daughter, Suzanne Pratt, husband George; son, Jim Dover, wife, Ellen; and son, Don Dover; grandchildren, Miller Pratt, Crystan, Davison, Avery, James and Maggie Dover will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 6, at Bluff Park United Methodist Church. Visitation will be available at 10:30 with Services following at 11. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a contribution be made to Bluff Park United Methodist Church Youth Ministry.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Bluff Park United Methodist Church
AL
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bluff Park United Methodist Church.
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Ridout's Valley Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great man & a great family. What an amazing life. God's love & God's peace to all his loved ones!
Curtiss Couch
Friend
October 12, 2021
Pete and Linda Hale and Family
October 5, 2021
The Tommy Rucks Family
October 4, 2021
