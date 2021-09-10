James P. Haston
April 14, 1921 - Sept. 6, 2021
James Philip Haston, 100, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S IH-35, Robinson, TX 76712 with Mike Stimpson officiating. Services are under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home, Waco.
Jim enjoyed a long life, extending to nearly five months past his one hundredth birthday. He was born on April 14, 1921, in Temple, Texas, to parents Margaret Ann (Day) Haston and LaRoy Haston. Eight months after the United States entered World War II, in August 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and his duty took him to the South Pacific, where he served in New Caledonia, the Northern Solomon Islands, and the Gilbert Islands. He was a driver for high-ranking naval officers, including Fleet Admiral William F. "Bull" Halsey and Vice Admiral John Henry Newton. He served his country for three years in the Pacific Theater and was discharged from the navy in October 1945.
Returning to civilian life, Jim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. He also remained very active in the dairy cattle auction business, hauling and delivering livestock to a broad area that covered seven states. James P. Haston married the former Joyce Kurtz on August 24, 1975, and he loved her with all his heart. In addition to Joyce, who passed away on October 29, 2020, Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters. He is survived by several nieces and a nephew, cousins, and stepchildren. Jim loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and felt that he was blessed by Him all of his life, particularly during those dangerous years in a war zone.
