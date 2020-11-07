James Henry
Oct. 28, 1931 - Oct. 22, 2020
James W. "Jim" Henry, a longtime Waco, Texas, resident, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. A graveside service celebrating his life will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, November 9, at Waco Memorial Park. Having grown up in Henderson, Texas, and served in the United States Air Force, Jim ultimately graduated from Baylor University, where he met his wife of 65 years, Beryl Greer Henry, who survives him.
Jim was a longtime and beloved band director in the Waco schools, with many former students who stayed in touch to the very present. He and Beryl served as choir director and organist to several churches in the area over the years. Near the end of his teaching career, and consistent with his never-ending love of learning, science and technology, Jim re-invented himself and became a computer skills teacher. Jim retired in 1995, and eventually moved with Beryl to Kenosha, Wisconsin. This move was to live near their daughter, Sherry Henry Kujala and husband, Walfrid Kujala, who enjoys a career in the symphony orchestra industry both as a flutist and a manager. Jim was also very proud of his son, David G. Henry's, roles as patent attorney, law professor at Baylor Law School, and particularly that of pilot and aircraft owner. Jim absolutely loved anything to do with aviation, and just last year was thrilled to fly one last time in an open cockpit Stearman.
Jim was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to scores. He was happiest when surrounded by family that also included daughter-in-law, Priscilla K. Henry; the grandchildren, Hillary Henry Burgess and husband, Charlie Burgess, and David G. Henry II and wife, Kristin Bell Henry; and great-granddaughters, Oswyn Kate and Ellison Claire "Ellie" Burgess.
While away from us for now, all of Jim's family and friends will remember his loving nature, intellectual curiosity - he would discuss such things as astronomy and physics theories with anyone who would listen, a strong work ethic, and his doting on the family's next generations. As only two examples of many, applying skills learned as a boy working in a dry cleaner decades ago, Jim would make costumes and even doll clothes for children and grandchildren for various occasions, and would make handmade toys using carpentry skills learned from his own father.
