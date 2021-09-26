James Glynn Keeton
Feb. 12, 1971 - Sept. 20, 2021
James Glynn Keeton, 50, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, September 20, 2021. James was born on February 12, 1971, to Linda Keeton Jones and Al Keeton. His absolute love and devotion to his wife, Joanna, was unwavering throughout the course of their 29 years together. His driven personality helped him become a Freemason in 2002, proudly serve in the U.S. Navy, and join the Dean's list multiple times. He was a commercial fisherman in Alaska, a directional driller in the oil field, and owned three successful businesses. James will always be remembered for his incredible kindness, his thirst for knowledge, and his innate ability to make those around him laugh. He enjoyed playing his guitar and telling stories of his many adventures throughout life. James adored taking cruises, travelling, being at sea, Mardi Gras and Las Vegas, but he always said his favorite experience was driving across the country with Joanna. James was a remarkable, unforgettable, and irreplaceable man. His loss will reverberate through the lives of his loved ones forever.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mardie and Doris, Jim and Lottie; aunt, Loucylle; and uncles, Dean, James, and Glynn.
He leaves behind his wife, Joanna; children, Stephen, Meggan and Brandon; grandchildren, Kyria, Levi, Eliah and Nassir; mother, Linda; father Al; brother, Jeff and Brenda; aunts Margaret and Johnny, Beverly and Gary, Lori and Everett and Terri; uncles, Doyle, Jim and Connie; sisters-in-law, Brandi and George, and Shawna; mother-in-law, Linda; countless cousins; and a very honored family friend, Marshall.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m, Wednesday, September 29, at Beck Funeral Homes, 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/Events/MosaicofHope?pg=fund&fr_id=9910&pxfid=2598628
or the MS Society at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=62584
To Live Stream the Funeral Service click here: One Room (oneroomstreaming.com
)
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.