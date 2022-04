James McDanielDec. 6, 1940 - June 17, 2021James Edward McDaniel, 80, of Marlin, was born in Marlin, Texas, and passed away in Temple, Texas.Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery with military honors provided by Fort Hood Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 21, at the funeral home.