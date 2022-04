i am very sorry to see/read of J. B.'s passing!! a group of us used to get together and talk/tell about how much fun we had growing up!! and J.B, always had some good stories to tell!! i moved away from McGregor years ago and had not seen J.B. in a good while!! Thoughts/Condolences/Prayers to his Family and Friends!! GOD bless 'each' one of you!! Ronny Bredemeyer(formerly of McGregor 1969-1989).

Ronny Bredemeyer Friend June 18, 2021