James Middleton
Dec. 21, 1935 - Sept. 28, 2020
James Dudley (Jim) Middleton passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, September 28, 2020.
JD was born to W.C. and Lillie Middleton on December 21, 1935 in Mart, Texas. He graduated from Mart High School in 1954 and went on to join the Third Battalion of the Marine Corp.
Jim was a PRCA Steer Wrestler and won the Texas Circuit Finals in 1975. He spent several years traveling throughout the U.S. rodeoing with his closest friends. He later went on to judge youth rodeos and served as the judge for the Bellmead Lions Club Rodeo for 25 years. His true love was breeding, training and racing horses. He was known throughout the Texas and Oklahoma tracks as a true horseman. JD served the people of Elk, Axtell and Prairie Hill for over 40 years servicing and maintaining the rural water systems.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of Waco, Texas; his daughter, Kelly Middleton Shumake and husband, Phillip of Grandview, Texas; his daughter, Tracy Bray of Red Rock, Texas; son, Barry Hall; sister, Janice Cockrell and husband, Tommy of Battle Lake, Texas and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Robert Mathis, Lee Cockrell, Max McGeary, Henry Witt, Thomas Chane and John Emmitt Drews. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Anz, Stell Waldrop, Jerry Chapman, Steve Murphree and Neely Woodard.
Viewing will be from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., October 1, at the Bellmead Funeral Home. Services will be 10:30 a.m. (family only due to COVID) on October 2, with graveside services immediately following at Waco Memorial Park for extended family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m., at the Prairie Hill Community Center in Prairie Hill, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.