James Nemmer



May 21, 1950 - June 20, 2021



James "Jim" Nemmer, 71, passed away Sunday June 20, 2021, in Everett, WA. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Jim was born May 21, 1950, to Jimmy and Naidean Nemmer of Waco. Jim attended Waco public schools and graduated from La Vega High School. He also attended TSTC. Afterwards, he worked at and owned Nemmer Jeweler's, with his parents. Jim moved to Colorado with his family and opened All That Glitters. He, successfully, ran the business until health issues would no longer allow him to do the fine, intricate work. Jim was known far and wide as a skilled jeweler and designer.



Jim married the former Cretee Demas and had three children. Jim took great pride in his family and bragged on them, any chance he got. He took great pride in being a father and most recently, a grandfather. The smile on his face, when talking about his kids and granddaughter, could not be contained.



He also had a great love of the outdoors. He participated in numerous activities, including baseball, softball, hunting and fishing. He made numerous friends through these activities. Although he had not lived in Waco for a number of years, he is fondly remembered by all and will be missed, greatly. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister, Susan (Nemmer) Alexander. Jim is survived by his children; daughter, Shannan Nemmer; sons, Trey Nemmer and wife, Shana, Cody Nemmer and wife, Grace; and his pride and joy, granddaughter, Greta. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.