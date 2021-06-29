James "Jim" Nemmer, 71, passed away Sunday June 20, 2021, in Everett, WA. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Jim was born May 21, 1950, to Jimmy and Naidean Nemmer of Waco. Jim attended Waco public schools and graduated from La Vega High School. He also attended TSTC. Afterwards, he worked at and owned Nemmer Jeweler's, with his parents. Jim moved to Colorado with his family and opened All That Glitters. He, successfully, ran the business until health issues would no longer allow him to do the fine, intricate work. Jim was known far and wide as a skilled jeweler and designer.
Jim married the former Cretee Demas and had three children. Jim took great pride in his family and bragged on them, any chance he got. He took great pride in being a father and most recently, a grandfather. The smile on his face, when talking about his kids and granddaughter, could not be contained.
He also had a great love of the outdoors. He participated in numerous activities, including baseball, softball, hunting and fishing. He made numerous friends through these activities. Although he had not lived in Waco for a number of years, he is fondly remembered by all and will be missed, greatly. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister, Susan (Nemmer) Alexander. Jim is survived by his children; daughter, Shannan Nemmer; sons, Trey Nemmer and wife, Shana, Cody Nemmer and wife, Grace; and his pride and joy, granddaughter, Greta. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Sweet Family! We are so sad to hear of Jim´s passing and know you are hurting now. I was lucky to count Jimbo as a legendary cousin who loved visiting Glen Rose to see his Grandma Lynn and Jay, to eat tons of the BEST ever food prepared by Grandma and all the aunts, and to play w us cousins long after the lightning bugs came out! Haven´t seen Jimbo in many years but will miss his sweet soul. Y´all take care of each other, please!! He´d want that.
Becky ice
July 5, 2021
Sweet Family, Jim´s passing is so sad and I know your hearts are hurting. Please know that though we had not seen each other in many years, Jimbo was a legendary cousin who loved his trips to Glen Rose where he could see his Grandma Lynn and Jay, eat incredible Leonard fixings, and play for hours on end w his Pollock, Jackson and Leonard cousins! Only thing the Nemmers didn´t like was the sulfa tasting water that our town was famous for-so Naidean always brought Waco water w them when they came. We love you kids and are so sorry for your loss...
Becky Ice
Family
July 5, 2021
Bob and Linda Norris
Friend
July 4, 2021
Bob and Linda Norris
Friend
July 4, 2021
Just remembering all the good times we had living in Colorado with you as our friend, hunting, fishing and 4 wheeling all over those Rocky Mountains with you and Creete. You always kept us laughing and having a good time......we will miss you Jimbo.
Bob and Linda Norris
Friend
July 4, 2021
I'm so saddened to hear of Jim's passing. We met at Completely Floored about 4 yrs ago while I was ordering carpet & wood flooring. From the moment we met I could tell he was a very caring & gentle man. We both were thrift store junkies. Sometimes I would accidentally break a cup or walk around w a walker & he would put on that sweet smile of his & walk away from me like he didn't know me. We always asked how each of us were feeling or doing. I'd ask about his heart & he would remember when I would have labs or a scan & ask how they turned out because I have terminal bone marrow cancer. He's a good friend that was a blessing in my life & ALWAYS will be. I miss & love you very much Jim. Until we see each other in heaven. HUGS.
Terri Smith
Friend
July 1, 2021
when here we were close n always thought of diamond as i called him n smiled- his friendship is missed but our memories will not go awat ! Rest in peace buddy
!
Robert R Rushing
July 1, 2021
Jim and I attended La Vega High School together. I used to stop by his jewelry store to admire his collection of Indian artifacts that adorned the walls. We went on several dove hunts together. I would start out shooting at the elusive birds but often would end up being Jim's bird dog. He could shoot a shotgun better than anyone I ever saw. Thanks for the many memories my friend. Rest in peace!
Bobby Schafer
Friend
June 30, 2021
I'm saddened to hear of James' passing. We were students at La Vega; he was a year ahead of me.
I used to call on him at the jewelry business when I was a salesman for KWTX radio.