James D. Parker
July 31, 1934 - March 23, 2022
James D. Parker, of Hewitt, TX, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday morning March 23, 2022. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Rev. Larry Holden officiating. Burial will follow at Stanford Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 25, at the funeral home.
James grew up in the Hewitt area and went to school at Midway. After high school, James joined the Marines, where he met Shirley Woods and they were married for 65 years. He worked at Lehigh Cement for over 35 years. He attended First Baptist Church of Hewitt since he was a child. He was also a dedicated blood donor who gave 23 gallons during his lifetime. James loved to travel and was an avid sports fan.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Lilly Bell Parker; his father, A.C. Parker; and his brothers, Bobby and Weldon Parker.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Parker; children, Kenny Parker and wife, Brenda, of Mexia, TX, and Terri Ballew; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Stan Parker, Austin Parker, Troy Parker, Donald Parker, Jeffrey Rinewalt, Ray May, Curtis McLemore and Carl Geer.
Special thanks to Skilled Care of Mexia and Reliant at Home Hospice; Judy (Ruth) Angel, Ms. Pam, and Ms. Betty.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2022.