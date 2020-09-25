James Patrick Reid



Sept. 9, 1964 - Sept. 21, 2020



James Patrick Reid passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at FBC Woodway. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the church. Due to Covid-19 rules, there will be no reception.



James was born September 9, 1964, in Apple Valley, CA to James Francis Reid of Waco and the late Peggy Hadley Reid. He graduated from Waco High School. He was employed as Office Coordinator for Caterpillar in Waco and a former employee of Knife River and Young Brothers Construction.



James lived many places including California, Arizona, Utah, Washington, Hawaii, North Dakota, Michigan, Virginia, and Texas.



He was a member of FBC Woodway and Waco High School Band Booster Club where he served as treasurer. He volunteered with Destination Imagination in WISD.



His hobbies included playing golf, collecting coins and listening to music. He had collections from all genres and collected recipes from food magazines and Food Network.



Things that meant a lot to him include, spending time with family and taking family trips, going to movies and eating out with friends, helping others in any way possible, going to his dad's house and helping him with whatever he needed, watching J.D. perform in all of his band concerts and marching on the field at halftime during football games, visiting in-law's house and spending time and having special talks with his father-in-law, and he loved Star Trek and Star War movies.



Special things about James include cheering (and sometimes refereeing) for the Dallas Cowboys while wearing his Cowboys jersey with Cowboys slippers while wrapped in a Cowboys blanket and drinking Diet Sprite from his Dallas Cowboys mug. Other things include, always having a "goofy Dad joke" to share at the most random times, helping J.D. with his Boy Scout projects, having movie marathons with Gayla and responding "Hey, I was just resting my eyes" when shaken awake by his wife, dressing up for Halloween at work and going trick-or-treating with J.D. that night only to point out pieces of candy 'he did not need" during the sorting process. As a young boy, he reenacted western gun fights with his good friend William Downey. At work, he was a problem solver and the giver of candy 'in time of need' to his coworkers. James truly was the heart and soul of his family.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Reid; and father-in-law, Samuel Brewer.



James is survived by his wife of 20 years, Gayla Brewer Reid; their son, James David "J.D." Reid; three sisters, Elizabeth Harris and husband, Monte, Shril Ann Reid, and Crystal Barrington and husband, Wylie, all of Waco; mother-in-law, Edith Alexander Brewer of Whitehouse; and brother-in-law, Michael David Brewer of Collierville, TN.

