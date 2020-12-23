Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Russell Patton III
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
James Russell Patton III

April 23, 1959 - Dec. 21, 2020

James Russell Patton, 61, of Waco, died Monday, December 21, 2020, after a brief illness at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.

Russell and his father, Dr. James "Jimmy" Russell Patton, Jr., will be laid to rest at the family plot during a graveside service that will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, at Oakwood Cemetery with The Rev. Christopher Rodgers officiating. Due to COVID-19, you are asked to wear a mask and social distancing is requested.

James Russell Patton III was born April 23, 1959, to Ada Risher Stone Patton and James Russell Patton, Jr., in St. Louis, MO., where his father was a Medical Resident at Barnes Hospital, Washington University. His parents instilled a love of travel, which he enjoyed throughout his life. Both of his parents came from families with deep roots in Waco, and the family returned to the community in the early 1960s.

Russell, a curly-haired fair child, entered St. Paul's Episcopal Day School at the age of three. Curious and intelligent, Russell continue his education at Mountainview Elementary, Lake Air Junior High and St. Louis Catholic School. He could be found literally reading the full encyclopedia and drawing architectural drafts. In 1973, Russell became one of the inaugural students at Vanguard High School. By then, he was a tall young man known for his wide-ranging knowledge, retention of dates, excellent scholarship, linguistic talent, sense of humor, fine grammar skill, wonderful dance partner and quick wit. Russell graduated from Duke University and St. Mary's University School of Law.

Following careers in banking and real estate in San Antonio and Houston, Russell made Waco his home. From this base, he traveled extensively. Over the years he visited Africa, Europe, Asia, Russia, South America and New Zealand.

Russell is survived by his sister, Laura Risher Patton Hamburger and husband, Charles L. Hamburger; nieces, Laura Grace Hamburger and Sara Risher Hamburger; his Badgett, Sleeper and Dossett cousins; and numerous close friends.

Those wishing to make a memorial gift are encouraged to consider a charity of your choice.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending my prayers to Russell's family. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Evelyn Odle
December 24, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results