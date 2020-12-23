James Russell Patton III
April 23, 1959 - Dec. 21, 2020
James Russell Patton, 61, of Waco, died Monday, December 21, 2020, after a brief illness at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco.
Russell and his father, Dr. James "Jimmy" Russell Patton, Jr., will be laid to rest at the family plot during a graveside service that will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, at Oakwood Cemetery with The Rev. Christopher Rodgers officiating. Due to COVID-19, you are asked to wear a mask and social distancing is requested.
James Russell Patton III was born April 23, 1959, to Ada Risher Stone Patton and James Russell Patton, Jr., in St. Louis, MO., where his father was a Medical Resident at Barnes Hospital, Washington University. His parents instilled a love of travel, which he enjoyed throughout his life. Both of his parents came from families with deep roots in Waco, and the family returned to the community in the early 1960s.
Russell, a curly-haired fair child, entered St. Paul's Episcopal Day School at the age of three. Curious and intelligent, Russell continue his education at Mountainview Elementary, Lake Air Junior High and St. Louis Catholic School. He could be found literally reading the full encyclopedia and drawing architectural drafts. In 1973, Russell became one of the inaugural students at Vanguard High School. By then, he was a tall young man known for his wide-ranging knowledge, retention of dates, excellent scholarship, linguistic talent, sense of humor, fine grammar skill, wonderful dance partner and quick wit. Russell graduated from Duke University and St. Mary's University School of Law.
Following careers in banking and real estate in San Antonio and Houston, Russell made Waco his home. From this base, he traveled extensively. Over the years he visited Africa, Europe, Asia, Russia, South America and New Zealand.
Russell is survived by his sister, Laura Risher Patton Hamburger and husband, Charles L. Hamburger; nieces, Laura Grace Hamburger and Sara Risher Hamburger; his Badgett, Sleeper and Dossett cousins; and numerous close friends.
Those wishing to make a memorial gift are encouraged to consider a charity of your choice
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2020.