James Perkins
Feb. 24, 1949 - Dec. 2, 2020
James Harold Perkins passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 14, at Renovation Church with Willie Perkins officiating. Home will be interment at Doris Miller Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, December 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife; two sisters; five children; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.