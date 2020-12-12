Menu
James Perkins
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
James Perkins

Feb. 24, 1949 - Dec. 2, 2020

James Harold Perkins passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 14, at Renovation Church with Willie Perkins officiating. Home will be interment at Doris Miller Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, December 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife; two sisters; five children; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Dec
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Renovation Church
TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Perkins Lineage Group
December 15, 2020
The Perkins Lineage Group
December 15, 2020
Our Condolence and Prayers to the Children and Siblings of James Harold Perkins. We will truly miss you RIP/RIH. ( We had a great time at our 2013 Perkins Family Reunion )
The Perkins Lineage Group
December 15, 2020
Our Prayers and Condolence. We thank Uncle James Harold Perkins for the laughter he given us. ( Zina, Debbie, Willie Sr., and Richard)
Your Cousin The Perkins 6 minus 2
December 14, 2020
With Deep Sympathy our Prayers are with you and family.
Rev. Dr's Charles & Debbie Perkins Carrington
Family
December 14, 2020
With Deep Sympathy, Thoughts of you during this time with prayers that God will keep you always in his care. "Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me" John 14:1
The Perkins Six(6) minus two (2) - Zina Perkins-Bean, Rev. Dr. Debbie Perki
December 14, 2020
To God Be The Glory............RIP.......Mr. Perkins..........Well done Thy Good and Faithful Servant.
Val LaCour
December 12, 2020
May The Lord comfort yall in ur time of lost he was a Great Father
Charlie Taylor
December 12, 2020
