James PhillipsMarch 6, 1946 - January 4, 2022James "Jim" Coe Phillips passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the age of 75. The visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 12, in the Bluebonnet Parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Graveside services and interment, with Naval honors, will be 11 a.m., Thursday, January 13, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Gary Parker officing.Mr. Phillips was born March 6, 1946, in Clovis, New Mexico, the son of the late Alvis Lee and Ruby (Jones) Phillips.He enlisted in the Navy one month after his 17th birthday. He went to San Diego and became a Yoeman, where he was working in the captain's office. During general quarters, he was the captain's "talker" communicating battle and damage reports. He later he became the Captain's Yoeman. Before his 21st birthday, he reached the rank of E5. He volunteered for a tour of duty in Vietnam, and he served in country in Vietnam with the naval advisory group, traveling extensively in support of the South Vietnamese. In Vietnam, many men performed duties for which that hadn't been trained. He served for a time in a motor pool with South Vietnamese troops. There was an old jeep no one was using, and when he asked about it they simply gave it to him. He was the only non-officer driving a jeep. After Vietnam, he served in Hawaii. He left the navy in 1976, after serving for 13 years. Among his accolades, he was selected as sailor of the year of the pacific fleet. He earned the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces, meritorious unit (the gallantry cross), Vietnamese Service medal with six bronze stars, and Navy Achievement medal with combat "V".After discharge, he returned to his home state New Mexico, where he began driving grain trucks. He later went to work for an oil company as a dispatcher.He was preceded in death by his son, James Coe Phillips, III.He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Susan Holtman Phillips. Three daughters, LuAnn and husband, Travis Mahan, Michelle and husband, Stacey Peacock, Nicole and husband, Clay Lednicky. Grandchildren, Heather and Chase Mahan, Chloe Kuklies, Tyler and Carter Maddox.The family would like to compliment the wonderful care and support they received from Providence Hospice, especially Kathy and Jenny for always supporting our family.