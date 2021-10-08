Menu
James Rieger
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
James Rieger

Mar. 21, 1947 - Oct. 6, 2021

James Joe Rieger, 74, of Waco, TX, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. On Monday, October 11, a Rosary Service will be at 5 p.m. with a visitation following from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the OakCrest Funeral Home located at 4520 Bosque Blvd in Waco, TX.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, at the St Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Rd., Waco, TX. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lott, TX.

You are invited to share a memory and sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
5:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, WACO, TX
Oct
12
Service
2:00p.m.
St. Jerome Catholic Church
9620 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember all the basketball games we watched together over the years. James was a gentleman. So sorry for your loss.
Jim Curry
October 12, 2021
We are so sad to hear of James passing. Our boys grew up together and remember him fondly. Our hearts & prayers go out to Jeanie and the whole family.
Leo & Gayle Henderson
October 12, 2021
James was a good friend and we were blessed to know him. Our sincere condolences and prayers are with the family.
Paul and Marilyn Michalka
Friend
October 11, 2021
Really sorry for the loss of James, what a nice man!
Michael Kevin Murphy
Friend
October 8, 2021
