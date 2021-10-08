James Rieger
Mar. 21, 1947 - Oct. 6, 2021
James Joe Rieger, 74, of Waco, TX, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. On Monday, October 11, a Rosary Service will be at 5 p.m. with a visitation following from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the OakCrest Funeral Home located at 4520 Bosque Blvd in Waco, TX.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, at the St Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Rd., Waco, TX. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lott, TX.
You are invited to share a memory and sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.