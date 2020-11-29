Dr. James Russell Patton
May 5, 1929 - Nov. 9, 2020
Dr. James R. "Jimmy" Patton, Jr., died peacefully November 9, 2020, at the age of 91.
Jimmy was a physician known for kindness, integrity, honesty and compassion throughout his long career in medicine and ophthalmology. He was a fourth generation Wacoan, a descendant with both maternal and paternal ancestors settling here in the 1870s.
Jimmy was born in Waco on May 5, 1929, to James Russell "Rusty" Patton and Ruth McLendon Patton. He attended Sanger Avenue Elementary School where he met his future wife, Ada Risher, in third grade. He graduated high school from New Mexico Military Institute in 1946.
He played football and enjoyed riding in the school's mounted cavalry. He went on to attend college at Rice University, then was accepted to the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. His medical training included internships at the University of Michigan Medical School and further studies at London's Moorfields Eye Hospital. Jimmy also specialized in Ophthalmology as a resident at the Barnes Hospital, Washington University at St. Louis, MO.
Jimmy married Ada Stone at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on October 12, 1955. He served the next three years with the U.S. Air Force as a Captain, Staff Physician in Hahn, Germany. He later continued service with the U.S. Veteran's Hospital in Waco for many years. He was also Chief of Staff at Hillcrest Hospital for several years.
Jimmy's greatest livelihood was fly fishing and his annual trips to New Zealand for over two decades. He carried his passion for fly fishing with his children and his grandchildren. He and his wife Ada were both volunteers in Meals for Wheels.
Jimmy is survived by James Russell Patton, III and Laura Risher Patton Hamburger and his two granddaughters, Laura Grace Hamburger and Sara Risher Hamburger.
A graveside service is pending at Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials in his memory may be made to Meals on Wheels.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.