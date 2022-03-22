James SeawrightJan. 16, 1935 - March 20, 2022James C. "Jack" Seawright passed from this life early Sunday morning, March 20, 2022, at the age of 87, following a long illness. A memorial service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, in The Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco, with Rev. Lianne Turner officiating. Private inurnment will be in Moody Cemetery.Jack was born January 16, 1935, in the Greenock Community in Bosque County, the son of the late Charlie and Hulda (Walsleben) Seawright. He grew up and graduated from Valley Mills High School. He met and fell in love with Betty Perryman of McGregor, Texas, on a blind date. They were married February 13, 1954, at First United Methodist Church in McGregor. They recently celebrated their 68th anniversary. Jack and Betty were long-time residents of McGregor where they were active in the First United Methodist Church and school activities. Jack was employed by Central Freight Lines in Waco, Texas, where he retired after 37 years of dedicated service. Following his retirement, he was employed with Perryman and Wilson Builders for several years.Preceding him in death was a grandson; his parents; a sister; a brother; and two sisters-in-law.Jack is survived by his wife, Betty; a daughter, Sharon Schmidt and husband, Gary; a son, J. Scott Seawright; grandchildren, Ashley Schmidt, Matthew Schmidt and wife, Andrea; a great-grandson, Rex; a sister, Nell Norman and husband, Wayne; a brother, Don Seawright.For those desiring, the family has suggested First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison St, McGregor, Texas 76657 or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, PO Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306, for memorial contributions.