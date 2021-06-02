JC was a very wonderful person. My husband and I met him when he was an officer at McGregor PD . My husband was a dispatcher then. Betty was working at KMART. We thought that they were good people. You don't find many people that have as kind of a heart as JC did. He could make you laugh out loud on a day when you were down. He will be missed. Prayers for the family.

Brenda Englutt Friend June 3, 2021