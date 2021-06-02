Menu
James Stolsworth
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
James Stolsworth

Oct. 9, 1931 - May 26, 2021

James Clifford Stolsworth, "JC Stolsworth", 89, left this world to be with our Heavenly Father on May 26, 2021. He was a cherished man that deeply loved his wife, sons, grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, as well as all of his friends and his Primrose Drive Southern Baptist Church family. JC was a gracious man who would openly offer to help anyone in need, who loved to see others succeed and someone who appreciated the Natural Environment that God has provided. He will truly be missed.

His visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Bellmead Funeral Home, and his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, at the Bellmead Funderal Home.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Jun
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Sympathy to the family. They are a very fine and kind family.
Phyllis Cook
Other
June 3, 2021
JC was a very wonderful person. My husband and I met him when he was an officer at McGregor PD . My husband was a dispatcher then. Betty was working at KMART. We thought that they were good people. You don't find many people that have as kind of a heart as JC did. He could make you laugh out loud on a day when you were down. He will be missed. Prayers for the family.
Brenda Englutt
Friend
June 3, 2021
Condolences from all of us at American Legion Post 273 in McGregor , JC's home post . Prayers for the family . Rest in peace sir.
Tommy Riley
Friend
June 2, 2021
