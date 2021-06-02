James Stolsworth
Oct. 9, 1931 - May 26, 2021
James Clifford Stolsworth, "JC Stolsworth", 89, left this world to be with our Heavenly Father on May 26, 2021. He was a cherished man that deeply loved his wife, sons, grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, as well as all of his friends and his Primrose Drive Southern Baptist Church family. JC was a gracious man who would openly offer to help anyone in need, who loved to see others succeed and someone who appreciated the Natural Environment that God has provided. He will truly be missed.
His visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Bellmead Funeral Home, and his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, at the Bellmead Funderal Home.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.