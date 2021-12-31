James W. TriceOctober 19, 1935 - December 23, 2021Mr. James Wilson Trice, 86, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Monday, January 3, 2022, at Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott, Texas. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, January 2, at the funeral home in Marlin.James was born October 19, 1935, to C. L. and Daphine (Bailey) Trice in Marlin, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Marlin and Bellmead. James graduated from Lott High School in 1954. He married the love of his life, Edith Jean Trice in 1955. James served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1974. He also worked for Marlin Police Department for a short time and also was truck drive for Evans Texaco. James enjoyed spending time with his family, play golf and gardening.He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Jean Trice; daughters, Dorothy Ann Trice and Lisa Daphine Trice; brothers, Charles Lee Trice, III and Joe Clyde Trice.Survivors include his nephews, Tommy J. and Frances Trice of Lott, Randal Trice of Gainsville, David Trice of Snook, Joe Trice of Shreveport, LA; nieces, Karen Jean Friudenberg and husband, Frank, of Sanger, Terri Wallace of Monroe, LA; many great-nieces and nephews.In lieu of flower memorial can be made to Clover Hill Cemetery, Carolina Masonic Lodge #330 or First Baptist Church of Lott.