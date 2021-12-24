Menu
Jan Marie Herbst
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Jan Marie Herbst

Aug. 17, 1960 - Dec. 16, 2021

Jan Marie Herbst, 61, of Waco, passed away on December 16, 2021. The cause of death was an accident at her home. At Jan's request no services are planned, and interment will be done at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jan requested that a donation be made to your favorite charity.

Jan was known for her generosity and kind personality. She was a lover of cats and sometimes served the Humane Society as a surrogate mother for small kittens.

You may sign her guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were always so sweet and kind. You will be dearly missed. Thank you for your friendship.
Shannon Ward
January 13, 2022
I going to miss the taiks especially. comparing clothes IM GONNA MISS YOU
Tamela ONeal
Work
December 26, 2021
Han will be greatly missed here at Savannah Ct. I hope many wonderful memories help sustain you as you grieve. You are ln my thoughts & prayers Ken King
ken king
Friend
December 25, 2021
