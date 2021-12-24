Jan Marie Herbst
Aug. 17, 1960 - Dec. 16, 2021
Jan Marie Herbst, 61, of Waco, passed away on December 16, 2021. The cause of death was an accident at her home. At Jan's request no services are planned, and interment will be done at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jan requested that a donation be made to your favorite charity
.
Jan was known for her generosity and kind personality. She was a lover of cats and sometimes served the Humane Society as a surrogate mother for small kittens.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 24, 2021.