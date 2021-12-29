To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I am devastated to hear about this loss. Jan was a coworker and I spoke with her on a regular basis. She carried the department she worked for and it is a huge loss to our company. She always had a positive attitude and was a joy to work with. She was a friend. We talked about so many things and in work, she was always willing to go the distance, to correct or make things work with our vendors. We bonded over a great many things. I am going to miss her joy and life she brought to our work together. It was an honor and joy to work with her.
Melissa Morales
Work
January 3, 2022
I worked with Jan on a daily basis. I can't believe she's gone. I'd pass by her office everyday and she greeted me with her huge smile that brightened by day. I hope she knows how much she is loved and missed all. God be with the family and children. I know how every morning she would talk to her grandson Maverick on the phone..... I'm sure Jan's in heaven now working on her mortgage loans...
Kathy Kruger, friend
Work
December 31, 2021
I was just devastated to learn that Jan is no longer with us. I don´t have the words to describe how beautiful Jan was as a young girl. She was just stunning. I had two classes with her in ninth grade...I couldn´t keep my eyes off her. Thirty years passed before our paths crossed again. Jan had become a smart, savvy businesswoman, and she had raised three great kids. We had changed, but we all become time travelers at some point. I can go back in time, when I sat next to her in World History, at Lake Air Jr. High. I can still see her, there in the next row. I hope her family, and the people that love her, can go back in time, and be with her once again when the world was special. Jan graced this Earth with her presence. I was so lucky to have known her.
Bobby Jack Blain
Friend
December 31, 2021
My condolences to the family as Jan was a special lady who I knew in High School. I do know there will be a lot of friends in our graduating class who will miss her. My best at this time. Bk
Buster key
Friend
December 30, 2021
Craig
So sorry to hear about your sister. She was most definately one of the best. It was fun growing up together on Trice Ave.