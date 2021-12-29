I was just devastated to learn that Jan is no longer with us. I don´t have the words to describe how beautiful Jan was as a young girl. She was just stunning. I had two classes with her in ninth grade...I couldn´t keep my eyes off her. Thirty years passed before our paths crossed again. Jan had become a smart, savvy businesswoman, and she had raised three great kids. We had changed, but we all become time travelers at some point. I can go back in time, when I sat next to her in World History, at Lake Air Jr. High. I can still see her, there in the next row. I hope her family, and the people that love her, can go back in time, and be with her once again when the world was special. Jan graced this Earth with her presence. I was so lucky to have known her.

Bobby Jack Blain Friend December 31, 2021