Jane Jones
Nov. 22, 1926 - June 24, 2021
Jane Powell Jones, 94, passed away peacefully June 24, 2021. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 28 at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church with Reverend John Ryan officiating. Burial will precede the service for family only. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Jane was born on November 22, 1926, in Ft. Worth, Texas. She was the daughter of Paul Taylor and Johnnie Hill Powell. At the age of 13, she was baptized by George W. Truett at the First Baptist Church of Dallas. She graduated from Lamar High School in Houston in 1943. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University in 1947 with majors in Spanish and English and a minor in business. At Baylor, she was a member of Sigma Pi, a national honorary Spanish fraternity and Delta Alpha Pi, now Kappa Alpha Theta. She worked in Houston for Jean deMenil at Schlumberger Surenco until her marriage to Sid Jones on April 16, 1949 at South Main Baptist Church. The ceremony was officiated by Dr. E.H. Westmoreland. In 2008, her granddaughter was married in the same church.
She lived in Galveston and Houston while her husband completed his medical training and began the practice of urology. The family moved to Waco in 1961. She was active in the McLennan County Medical Auxiliary and served as President from 1972 to 1973. She was a member of the Friday Forum and the Harston Study Club. She and her husband were long time supporters of the Waco Symphony and The Armstrong Browning Library. She studied under Dr. Armstrong at Baylor and was especially thrilled when she and her husband were able to donate a stained glass window to the library in memory of their parents.
Jane and her husband also served on the Baylor Development Council and were lifelong supporters of Baylor in many ways. They were loyal supporters of a family scholarship which provided many students the opportunity to continue their education. Countless lives were impacted by their generosity through this scholarship, and they were able to mentor and minister to students through this gift. Jane also served on the Advisory Board of Kappa Alpha Theta for many years and loved the association with her peers and the current members.
She was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church where she taught in the junior department and served on many committees. She was an active member of the Mixson Class for over 50 years. She loved and served the Lord faithfully throughout her life. She showed others God's love through her actions every day. She came from a large family and loved getting to see her family members on any occasion. Many often traveled to Waco for visits with Aunt Jane and Uncle Sid. She and her husband hosted many family Baylor Homecoming gatherings. She was a firm believer in education and the proper use of the English language. She would often lovingly correct her children and grandchildren when a grammar mistake was made. She and her husband were married for 72 years and were the picture of loyalty and devotion. Their love story lives on through the memories treasured by their family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and nothing gave her more joy than being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Taylor and Johnnie Hill Powell; and her brothers, Paul Taylor Powell, Jr., John Hill Powell, and William Richard Powell.
She is survived by her husband, Sid Jones; her son, Gregg Jones and wife, Anna; her daughter, Sydne Bartlett and husband, George; her grandchildren, Bryan Harrison and wife, Mimi, Beth Richards and husband, Chris, Alistair Jones, Stuart Jones, Claire Jones; and her great-grandchildren, Betsy Grace Harrison, Lucy Beth Harrison, Hattie Belle Harrison, Mary Mac Harrison, Chase Richards and Reese Richards; her brother, Robert Brooks Powell and wife, Sue; her sister-in-law, Paula Powell; her sister-in-law, Barbara Powell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Harrison, Alistair Jones, Stuart Jones, Chris Richards, Glenn Powell and Keith Powell.
Memorials may be made to the Waco Symphony Association, 600 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Nancy Uptmore for her loyalty and devotion to Jane and Sid throughout the years. They would also like to thank Jon Searles and Trung Giang and the amazing caregivers from Right at Home for the compassionate and loving care provided to Jane and Sid and their family, including Nicole, Detria, Patty, Rondalyn, Vicki and Shelly. The family would also like to thank Shawna Brewer and the staff from Bluebonnet Health Services and Dr. David Myers and his staff for their attentive care for Jane and Sid.
