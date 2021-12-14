Janelle WhiddonOct. 23, 1930 - Dec. 11, 2021Janelle Murphy Whiddon, 91, of Prairie Hill, Texas, died Saturday, December 11, 2021. Services to be 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, at Prairie Hill Baptist Church, with Eddie Hayworth officiating. Burial to follow at Prairie Hill Cemetery on FM Road 339 North, Prairie Hill, Texas 76678. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 14, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, Woodway, Texas.Janelle was born October 23, 1930, in Prairie Hill, Limestone County, to Ira and Jesse Murphy. She and her older sister, Luanne, enjoyed growing up in their parents' grocery store. Janelle graduated from Waco High School in 1946. After twoyears of study at Baylor University, she married George William Whiddon, Jr. on October 9, 1949. They enjoyed 62 happy years of marriage. She was a member of the Prairie Hill Baptist Church and considered herself a lifelong resident of that community.She received her undergraduate degree and Master's degree from Baylor and taught in the Waco ISD for 29 years. Janelle was a staunch supporter of the Lady Bears basketball team and rarely missed watching their games. Additionally, she had a few favorites like Dr. Pepper and John Wayne movies.Janelle was preceded in death by her husband, George Whiddon, Jr.; her parents, Ira and Jesse Murphy; and her sister, Luanne Thomason. She is survived by her son, Michael Whiddon and her daughter, Christine George.She was known as a kind and generous wife, mother and educator. She enjoyed life and will be greatly missed.Memorials may be made in Janelle's memory to the Prairie Hill Cemetery Association, Box 123 , Prairie Hill, Texas 76678.