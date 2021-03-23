Janet Kay Ahrens
Nov. 9, 1940 - March 21, 2021
Janet Kay Ahrens passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on March 21, 2021.
Janet is survived by her husband, George Ahrens; daughters, Kimberly Kay and husband, Marc George, and Krista Kay and husband, Christopher Watkins; son, Troy Ahrens and wife, Amy, and daughter-in-law, Carrie Meyer. She is also survived by grandchildren, Monica Flinn, Taye-Lyn George, Thomas Flinn, Jason Meyer, Mason George, Harrison Flinn, Haley Bottoms and her husband, Blake, Thadeus Flinn, Abigail Ahrens and Carly Ahrens. Janet was preceded in death by her son, Gregory George Ahrens; and son-in-law, Marty Flinn.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at First Presbyterian of Waco, conducted by Pastor Leslie King. Service will also be available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99195346098
Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to Addi's Faith Foundation at addisfaithfoundation.org
(2410 Riverway Oak Drive, Kingwood, Texas 77345) or to the church or charity of your choice
.
Leave a message, sign the Register, and watch her video tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.