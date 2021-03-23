Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Kay Ahrens
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Janet Kay Ahrens

Nov. 9, 1940 - March 21, 2021

Janet Kay Ahrens passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on March 21, 2021.

Janet is survived by her husband, George Ahrens; daughters, Kimberly Kay and husband, Marc George, and Krista Kay and husband, Christopher Watkins; son, Troy Ahrens and wife, Amy, and daughter-in-law, Carrie Meyer. She is also survived by grandchildren, Monica Flinn, Taye-Lyn George, Thomas Flinn, Jason Meyer, Mason George, Harrison Flinn, Haley Bottoms and her husband, Blake, Thadeus Flinn, Abigail Ahrens and Carly Ahrens. Janet was preceded in death by her son, Gregory George Ahrens; and son-in-law, Marty Flinn.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at First Presbyterian of Waco, conducted by Pastor Leslie King. Service will also be available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99195346098

Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to Addi's Faith Foundation at addisfaithfoundation.org (2410 Riverway Oak Drive, Kingwood, Texas 77345) or to the church or charity of your choice.

Leave a message, sign the Register, and watch her video tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
First Presbyterian of Waco
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I am sad to read that Janet has passed. I will pray for your family. HOT Soccer wouldn't be what it is today without the Ahrens family.
Jeff Fillmore
March 30, 2021
God bless you George as you were her rock and took such good care of Janet.
Richard Stout
March 24, 2021
George, Kay & I lament Janet's passing. A good marriage, ours & yours, generates many positive memories. Call me when you again want to do Emmaus Tuesday breakfasts at Lolitas. Grace & Peace
Gayle Avant
March 23, 2021
George, Kim, Krista, Troy and your families I extend my condolences in the passing of Janet and Greg. I recall the good times we shared while I was in Waco. Again, I am sorry to learn the loss of Janet and Greg.
Roger L Bahnsen
March 23, 2021
My heart goes out to you and your families! I´m so sorry and please know you are in our prayers
Amanda Boozer Weber
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results