Janeta Rose Reid



May 24, 1935 - Feb. 20, 2021



On Saturday, February 20, Janeta Rose (Stanfield) Reid, loving wife, mother, and great-grandmother, passed on to the great arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 85. Janeta was born to the late John Hood and Laura Mae Elsworth Stanfield on May 24, 1935, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Janeta grew up near Keene, Texas. She married Olin Douglas Reid on January 21, 1956, in Granbury, Texas. They moved to Vandenberg Air-force Base while Douglas served as Master Sergeant at the ICBM launch facility until they moved to Kansas and later retired to their farm in Gholson, Texas. Janeta was a faithful Christian, loving wife and mother, and diligent worker in all of her endeavors. Janeta took great pride in her work as a cafeteria manager for Gholson ISD before retiring and moving to Hewitt, Texas. Students loved her homemade rolls and cinnamon rolls. She was most proud of her family and cherished many happy memories of caring for her grandson, Tanner (Tannerbaby). She was a member of the Gholson Baptist Church and later Woodway Baptist in Woodway, Texas. Janeta was preceded in death by her parents; her cherished husband, Douglas Reid; her siblings, Bill Ray Stanfield, Roy Alvin Stanfield, Jack Vincent Stanfield, Donna Mae Stanfield Morrell and Janet Curtin. She is survived by daughter, Laura and her husband, Jay Zea; and daughter, Linda and her husband, Ed McEathron. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Mandy Davis and her husband, Steve; her grandson, Tanner; and great-grandchildren, Paris Davis and Elijah Davis. Graveside services will be held at Noon, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Waco Memorial Cemetery.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.