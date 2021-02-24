Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janeta Rose Reid
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
7537 South Interstate Hwy 35
Robinson, TX
Janeta Rose Reid

May 24, 1935 - Feb. 20, 2021

On Saturday, February 20, Janeta Rose (Stanfield) Reid, loving wife, mother, and great-grandmother, passed on to the great arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 85. Janeta was born to the late John Hood and Laura Mae Elsworth Stanfield on May 24, 1935, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Janeta grew up near Keene, Texas. She married Olin Douglas Reid on January 21, 1956, in Granbury, Texas. They moved to Vandenberg Air-force Base while Douglas served as Master Sergeant at the ICBM launch facility until they moved to Kansas and later retired to their farm in Gholson, Texas. Janeta was a faithful Christian, loving wife and mother, and diligent worker in all of her endeavors. Janeta took great pride in her work as a cafeteria manager for Gholson ISD before retiring and moving to Hewitt, Texas. Students loved her homemade rolls and cinnamon rolls. She was most proud of her family and cherished many happy memories of caring for her grandson, Tanner (Tannerbaby). She was a member of the Gholson Baptist Church and later Woodway Baptist in Woodway, Texas. Janeta was preceded in death by her parents; her cherished husband, Douglas Reid; her siblings, Bill Ray Stanfield, Roy Alvin Stanfield, Jack Vincent Stanfield, Donna Mae Stanfield Morrell and Janet Curtin. She is survived by daughter, Laura and her husband, Jay Zea; and daughter, Linda and her husband, Ed McEathron. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Mandy Davis and her husband, Steve; her grandson, Tanner; and great-grandchildren, Paris Davis and Elijah Davis. Graveside services will be held at Noon, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Waco Memorial Cemetery.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Graveside service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences,thoughts and prayers go out to my cousins Laura and Linda their families and friends who mourn this sweet woman.
Johnny Kent
February 24, 2021
I had the pleasure of getting to know Ms. Reid through my former employer. She was a very, very sweet lady. My heart goes out to the family and friends for their loss and may they remember all the light she shed on their lives.
Destiny
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results