Janice Lee Turner Ernzen
Oct. 27, 1945 - Nov. 2, 2020
Janice Lee Turner Ernzen, Jan to her family and friends, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, November 2, 2020, in Waco, Texas.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, November 9, at St. Patrick's Church in Atchison, Kansas. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Church Cemetery. A parish rosary will be at 5 p.m., Sunday, November 8, with visitation to follow until 6:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or St. Patrick's Cemetery and may be left in care of the funeral home.
She was born on October 27, 1945, in Marshall, MO, daughter of the late Leon Paul Turner and Alice Katherine Jacoby Turner. She attended Mercy Academy, Marshall High School, and received a Bachelor's Degree from Missouri Valley College in Marshall.
After college, she taught physical education in the Leavenworth School District. She left the teaching profession to travel with her husband, Thomas John Ernzen, whose employment took him to many countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.
She and Tom, originally from Atchison, Kansas, were married in 1968 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Leavenworth, KS, and celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on July 27, 2020. They had a wonderful marriage and were the parents of two sons in whom she took great pride, Brian Thomas Ernzen and wife, Julie, of Waco, TX, and Brandon Turner Ernzen and wife, Nicole, of Portland, TX. She was also blessed to be grandmother to Brian and Julie's beautiful children, Emma, Madison, and Benjamin. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a good friend to many and she will be greatly missed.
Growing up, she was very active in sports and loved teaching swimming lessons and lifeguarding at the local pool in Marshall. She enjoyed many sports but was an especially avid supporter of Texas A&M football where her sons are alumni. She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco where she was a member of the Women's Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Paul Turner and Charlie Jacob Turner. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Lois Turner of Marshall; niece, Julie and husband, Joe Stockman, of Liberty, MO, and niece, Jennifer and husband, Larry Johnson, of Waverly, MO; and numerous other family.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.