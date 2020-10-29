Janice McDonald
Sept. 3, 1936 - Oct. 26, 2020
Janice Marie McDonald, 84, of West, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 30, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service. A private cremation service is planned for family.
She was preceeded in death by her mother and father; her first husband, David Kenneth Sr., and later by her second husband, John McDonald,; daughter, Narvella Turner; grandson, Jason Forsythe; and sisters, Norma Hightower and Earlien Boyles.
She was born a Catholic and later converted to non-denominational. She attended the Gerald church in Leroy.
Janice was born September 3, 1936, in West, to Benjamin and Louise Cox. She was a Christian and attended school in West at St. Mary's until the 8th grade when she moved to West ISD. She became widowed in January of 1967 and later married John McDonald. She retired from Ritten House Paper company.
Janice spent most of her time working and taking care of her family and dogs. In her early years she spent a lot of time skydiving, riding motorcycles and traveling to the coast. She also enjoyed cooking and reading and loved a good challenge with puzzles. She spent many weekends garage selling with friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcella Jewell; son, David Gillespie Jr. and wife, Tammie, (Johna Therral and husband, Jim, Meredith Furguson and husband, Merton); grandchildren, KaShawna Nelson and husband, Larry, David Gillespie III and wife, Candace, Matthew Gillespie, Jerry Newland and Shawn Turner; and many great-grandchildren, extended family and three spoiled rotten dogs.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.