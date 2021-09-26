Janice Camille Williams
June 30, 1942 - September 21, 2021
Janice Camille Williams, 79, of Robinson, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 27, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St., Waco with Keith Sellers officiating.
Janice was born on June 30, 1942, to Doris (Boyd) and Otis Rufus McCune in Waco, TX. She enjoyed fishing, camping, working at Mrs. Baird's Bakery for 28 years, and she especially loved spending time with all of her grandchildren. She will be remembered as "a character" by many that knew her.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Williams; daughter, Kathy Denise Williams; and siblings, Don McCune, Danny McCune, Merle McKovey, and Otis McCune, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Jim Williams and wife, Robin, and Teresa Nichols and husband, Bruce; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many other extended family members.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.