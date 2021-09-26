Menu
Janice Camille Williams
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Janice Camille Williams

June 30, 1942 - September 21, 2021

Janice Camille Williams, 79, of Robinson, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 27, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St., Waco with Keith Sellers officiating.

Janice was born on June 30, 1942, to Doris (Boyd) and Otis Rufus McCune in Waco, TX. She enjoyed fishing, camping, working at Mrs. Baird's Bakery for 28 years, and she especially loved spending time with all of her grandchildren. She will be remembered as "a character" by many that knew her.

She was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Williams; daughter, Kathy Denise Williams; and siblings, Don McCune, Danny McCune, Merle McKovey, and Otis McCune, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Jim Williams and wife, Robin, and Teresa Nichols and husband, Bruce; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as many other extended family members.

Online condolences may be made at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rosemound Cemetery
3201 S. 12th St., Waco , TX
I have known Camille since we were three years old. She was indeed a character! Camille loved to cook and was very generous with her meals and enjoyed being with others. She loved her two pups who were her "world" and she will be missed. Rest in peace Camille. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.
Jeannie Dickerson
Family
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results