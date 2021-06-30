Janie Sandhoff Wells
May 31, 1929 - June 25, 2021
Janie Wells went to her Heavenly home on Friday, June 25, 2021. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. A graveside service to honor Janie's life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Waco Memorial Park.
Left to share Janie's memories are her children, Darrell Wells and spouse, Penny; Carolyn Moore and spouse, Terry; Beth Hikel and spouse, Rudy; and Bradley Wells and spouse, Leise. She was beloved "Mamaw" to seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Willie Wells.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.