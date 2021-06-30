Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janie Sandhoff Wells
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Janie Sandhoff Wells

May 31, 1929 - June 25, 2021

Janie Wells went to her Heavenly home on Friday, June 25, 2021. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. A graveside service to honor Janie's life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 2, at Waco Memorial Park.

Left to share Janie's memories are her children, Darrell Wells and spouse, Penny; Carolyn Moore and spouse, Terry; Beth Hikel and spouse, Rudy; and Bradley Wells and spouse, Leise. She was beloved "Mamaw" to seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Willie Wells.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Jul
2
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.