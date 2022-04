Jannie Helen TaylorFeb. 11, 1954 - Dec. 13, 2020Jannie Helen "Sissy" Taylor, 66, of Waco, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 restriction, limited capacities will be available. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com