Jasper CozortJune 10, 1932 - Sept. 21, 2020Jasper Donald Cozort, age 88, passed away September 21, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, October 3, at Waco Memorial Park, 7537 South Interstate 35 Waco, Texas 76702.