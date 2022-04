Jay ReinkeNovember 7, 1964 - April 16, 2022Jay Kallen Reinke, 57, of Waco passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 22 at Waco Memorial Park with Pastor Brandon Frenzel officiating. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com