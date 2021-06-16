Jean A. Behringer



August 4, 1935 - May 30, 2021



Jean Adelaide Landers Behringer passed away on May 30, 2021, at the age of 85.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Behringer. She is survived by daughter, Alicia Powell and husband, Ricky, of Waco; son, Charles Pederzani of Plymouth, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Phillip Roscher and Amanda Pederzani; niece, Jennifer Hammock and husband, Jim; nephew, Jeff Behringer and wife, Becky; and numerous other relatives.



Jean was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on August 4, 1935, to Elmer and Helen Landers. She attended high school at Bourne High School in Massachusetts.



Jean worked at Falmouth Hospital in Massachusetts, then worked as a hospital administrative clerk at Providence Hospital in Waco. She was a member of New Road Church of Christ in Waco, Texas.



Jean loved her community and enjoyed many activities, including volunteering at Providence Hospital in Waco, animal rescue, genealogy, button collecting, Audubon Society, Red Hatter's Club, Storyteller's Guild, and donating items to people in need.



A small graveside service is planned at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at the Riesel Cemetery.



If you would like to give a memorial contribution, donations may be sent to Fuzzy Friends 6321 Airport Rd, Waco, TX 76708.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.