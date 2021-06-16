Jean Adelaide Landers Behringer passed away on May 30, 2021, at the age of 85.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Behringer. She is survived by daughter, Alicia Powell and husband, Ricky, of Waco; son, Charles Pederzani of Plymouth, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Phillip Roscher and Amanda Pederzani; niece, Jennifer Hammock and husband, Jim; nephew, Jeff Behringer and wife, Becky; and numerous other relatives.
Jean was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on August 4, 1935, to Elmer and Helen Landers. She attended high school at Bourne High School in Massachusetts.
Jean worked at Falmouth Hospital in Massachusetts, then worked as a hospital administrative clerk at Providence Hospital in Waco. She was a member of New Road Church of Christ in Waco, Texas.
Jean loved her community and enjoyed many activities, including volunteering at Providence Hospital in Waco, animal rescue, genealogy, button collecting, Audubon Society, Red Hatter's Club, Storyteller's Guild, and donating items to people in need.
A small graveside service is planned at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at the Riesel Cemetery.
If you would like to give a memorial contribution, donations may be sent to Fuzzy Friends 6321 Airport Rd, Waco, TX 76708.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
Jean was a lovely lady. I knew her through CTAS. She loved birds and wild flowers of Texas. She helped us identify the plants and flowers while on field trips. I had no idea she had passed away. My sympathy goes out to her family.
Pam Moes
Friend
November 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jean´s passing. Jean was the daughter of my late husband Charlie´s sister. We talked on the phone a lot and corresponded by mail. She and John visited us in Arizona years ago. And I would visit her in Waco throughout the years. I will keep Jean and her family in my prayers.
Aunt Jane Huntley
August 13, 2021
Aunt Jean was my mother-in-law´s sister. We lived many miles apart but kept in touch through emails. I got to know her during our many email exchanges. She was a sweet, kind and loving person. She had such a variety of interests and loved to tell about them. One of my favorite memories was when she & John came to Indiana for a visit. John brought some of his miniatures to show us. She was as proud of them as he was. She will be missed.
Debby Hathaway
Family
July 24, 2021
Jean "Rest In Peace"... Very Sweet Lady ... Friends thur the Brazos Button Club (Waco) ... I will miss her .... Eileen Lyster
Eileen Lyster
Friend
June 18, 2021
My Aunt Jean was so gracious in hosting all of us Behringer´s and extended family for Thanksgiving dinners every year for so many years. I will always have fond memories of her, and my goal in my later years is to have as many hobbies as she had!
Jennifer Behringer Hammock
Family
June 16, 2021
I have known Jean for many years and she was one of my neighbors. I loved Jean so much a nd enjoyed visiting with her and John and their cute little dogs. Roger and John always talked music while Jean and I visited. I enjoyed visiting with Jean and her dog Mickey. She was a lovely person , an animal lover, and a dear friend. I will miss her so much. RIP Jean.
Brenda Busby
Friend
June 16, 2021
Will miss her. Wonderful lady. She belonged to our button club . Brazos Button Club.