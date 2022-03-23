Jean Cantrell
Feb. 11, 1928 - March 20, 2022
Charlotte Jean (Springer) Cantrell, 94, of Waco, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Holden officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will have a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at the funeral home.
Jean was born February 11, 1928, to Louise James and Lottie (Lee) Springer in Waco, Texas. She spent her life caring for all those around her, including her children, family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking for anyone that would stop by for a visit. She had a green thumb and loved tending to her flowers and plants. Jean was a serious Dallas Cowboy fan and she liked to go shopping. She will be remembered for loving with her whole heart, if she loved you – you knew it!
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Dee Cantrell Sr.; husband, Howard Earl Thompson; and two brothers.
Jean is survived by her sons, Steven Dee Cantrell and wife, Diane, Joe Dee Cantrell Jr. and wife, Maria Sanchez; daughter, Tanya Dee Rice and husband, Randy; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; niece, Pam Kerns and husband, Bud; nephew, Paul Springer; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and her little dog, Coco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.