Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Cantrell
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
Send Flowers
Jean Cantrell

Feb. 11, 1928 - March 20, 2022

Charlotte Jean (Springer) Cantrell, 94, of Waco, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Holden officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will have a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at the funeral home.

Jean was born February 11, 1928, to Louise James and Lottie (Lee) Springer in Waco, Texas. She spent her life caring for all those around her, including her children, family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking for anyone that would stop by for a visit. She had a green thumb and loved tending to her flowers and plants. Jean was a serious Dallas Cowboy fan and she liked to go shopping. She will be remembered for loving with her whole heart, if she loved you – you knew it!

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Dee Cantrell Sr.; husband, Howard Earl Thompson; and two brothers.

Jean is survived by her sons, Steven Dee Cantrell and wife, Diane, Joe Dee Cantrell Jr. and wife, Maria Sanchez; daughter, Tanya Dee Rice and husband, Randy; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; niece, Pam Kerns and husband, Bud; nephew, Paul Springer; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and her little dog, Coco.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Mar
25
Burial
Rosemound Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.