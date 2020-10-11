Jean Layman
March 9, 1935 - Oct. 8, 2020
Jean Kathleen Layman, age 85, passed away October 8, 2020, in Glen Rose, Texas. She recently moved from Waco to Glen Rose to be near her daughter.
Jean was born in the city of East Chicago, Indiana, to Kathryne and Thomas J. Quinlan. She graduated from East Chicago's Washington High School in 1953. While working at Universal Atlas Cement Company in Gary, Indiana, she met H.T. Layman and they married June 16, 1956, at Highland Baptist Church in Waco, Texas. She was married to H.T. for 63 years and resided in Waco and Woodway from 1956 to 2020, except for five years from 1963 to 1968 when they lived in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Jean was a homemaker and raised two children, was a PTA President at Viking Hills E.S., and was a volunteer for Waco's Youth Cultural Center. Jean played many rounds of golf during her life with H.T., and the women's golf associations of Woodland West CC and Cottonwood Creek. In later years Jean and H.T. were regulars at "Game Day" for seniors at the Woodway Family Center.
Jean was an avid supporter of the Waco and Woodway communities and was a fan of the Lady Baylor Bears basketball team, attending games regularly. She managed to travel the world as she and her husband did major trips every year. Jean also traveled thousands of miles within Texas to attend her grandchildren's basketball games, volleyball games, achievements, and celebrations.
Jean was preceded in death by husband, H.T. Layman; parents, Kathryne Quinlan-Steele and Thomas J. Quinlan.
She is survived by sister, Carol Phelan and husband, Mike, of Hobart, Indiana; daughter, Kathy Layman Roberts and husband, Wayne, of Glen Rose; son, Michael John Layman and wife, Sheryl, of Boerne; grandchildren, Steven Roberts of Lubbock, Clay Roberts and wife, Brittany, of Midland, Kristin Bagwell of Houston, and Mallory Layman Gonzales and husband, Garner, of Midland; and great grandsons, Brody Bagwell and Clyde Roberts.
A memorial service for interment is tentatively planned for Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in remembrance of Jean to the Woodway Family Center, 1100 Estates Dr., Waco TX 76712.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.