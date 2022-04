Jean PhillipsSept. 21, 1929 - Feb. 28, 2021A service of remembrance will be at 2 p.m., Sunday March 28, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Memorial donations may be made to either St. Alban's or McLennan Community College.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com