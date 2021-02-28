Menu
Jean White
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Jean White

March 21, 1929 - Feb. 26, 2021

Frances LaGene "Jean" White, 91, of Keller, Texas, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Feb. 26, 2021.

The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wed., March 3, at Oakwood Cemetery. Reverend Ron Durham will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tues., March 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Facial coverings are required.

Friends can sign the online register at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Mar
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
