Jean White
March 21, 1929 - Feb. 26, 2021
Frances LaGene "Jean" White, 91, of Keller, Texas, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Feb. 26, 2021.
The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wed., March 3, at Oakwood Cemetery. Reverend Ron Durham will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tues., March 2, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard. Facial coverings are required.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.