Jeanette Khoury
July 15, 1928 - Dec. 5, 2020
Gloria Jeanette Khoury, 92, of Waco, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, in hospice at Providence Medical Center. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Burial will be at a later date in her hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Jeanette was born July 15, 1928, in Marshall, Texas, to George A. Khoury and the former Regina Joseph, and she moved with her family to Shreveport shortly thereafter. She graduated from Fair Park High School there and afterward, joined her parents as co-owner and business manager of Khoury Candy Co., renowned for peanut patties and peanut brittle. Throughout her life, her faith and her church families were of paramount importance. She had a lovely singing voice and sang in choirs at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross, and St. Paul's Episcopal Church, all in Shreveport. After moving to Waco, she attended Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit.
Imbued with a servant's heart, Jeanette was the embodiment of Christian love and kindness, always quick to help a family member or friend in need. Even as she navigated the challenges of dementia, her faith never wavered; she began each new day singing "This is the day that the Lord has made," and was particularly happy when others joined her in song.
Jeanette spent her last year at The Delaney, where she always had a smile for her friends and caregivers, and where she reveled in such activities as bingo, dominoes, crafts and most recently, a hula contest.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George A. Khoury Jr.; and brother-in-law, Walter Fadal.
She is survived by her sister, Lillian Fadal; niece, Rosanne Fuller and husband, Hayes; nephew, Carroll Fadal and wife, Hatt, all of Waco; great-nieces, Kathryn Williams and husband, Noel, of Waco, and Annie Kicia and husband, Mike, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; great-nephew, Eric Fuller of The Woodlands; great-great-nieces, Caroline Williams of Waco, Alexandria Fuller of The Woodlands, and Blake Rose Kicia of Edmonton; and great-great-nephew, Graham Kicia of Edmonton.
Because there will be no service or visitation, the family requests memorials be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Shreveport, or Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, Waco. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.