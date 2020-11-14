Jeanne Wyche YorkDec. 11, 1923 - Nov. 8, 2020Jeanne York passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the age of 96.She was at her home surrounded by her loving family.Jeanne was born December 11, 1923, in Gustine, Texas, to Dr. Claude Lee Wyche and Nellie Hartson. She married W. J. York on March 31, 1942, in Comanche, Texas. They moved to Waco in 1947.Jeanne was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on August 1, 1941. At that time she started sharing her knowledge of the Bible and the hope that God's Kingdom offers for mankind with others. She was still witnessing right up until the day she died. She believed the promise recorded in John 5:28, 29 with all her heart which read: "Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of life, and those who practiced vile things to a resurrection of judgment." We look forward to welcoming her back to enjoy perfect life on a paradise earth, with no threat of sickness, sorrow or death.Jeanne was an excellent cook and baker, and loved being surrounded by her family and friends, feeding them her delicious food and desserts. She enjoyed playing the harmonica, and singing, and even wrote songs. When someone pulled out a guitar or sat down at the piano, out came her French harp as she asked "what key is that you are playing in?" She loved listening to all her children and grandchildren play their musical instruments, and loved dancing as well. Jeanne enjoyed drawing, painting, and composing poems and stories for all to hear.Everyone who knew her viewed her as a kind, loving and generous person who would do anything to help family and countless others. In fact, she was known as "Mama Jeanne" to many. If someone was in need, she was there to help! Her kindness and graciousness will be missed by many. She took such good care of everyone including her late husband W.J. during the last days of his life.Mrs. York was preceded in death by her husband, W.J. York; her parents, Dr. Claude Lee Wyche and Nellie Hartson Wyche; her sister, Berniece Green; brother, Daniel Howard Wyche; and son-in-law, Danny Beene.She is survived by her sister, Mirla Indelicato of Payson AZ; her children, Joel J. York, Susan Beene Nokes and husband, Lester, Nathan C. York and wife, Vicki, Aaron J. York and wife, Peggy; daughter-in-law, Virginia York.Grandchildren, Gina Stelley and husband, Russell, Susanne Nieman and husband, Chris, Jacob York, Jolie Woodard and husband, Carl, Danielle Schmidt and husband, Michael, Brett York and wife, Savanah, and Cara York.Great-grandchildren, Mckinlee Nieman, Sadie Schmidt, Maggie York, Wylie Jae York; and many nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be for family only at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 14, at Waco Memorial Park. Gary Aiello will officiate the service.