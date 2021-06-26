Jeannette Davidson
June 29, 1936 - June 20, 2021
Jeannette Davidson, 84, of Lorena, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Temple, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 28, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with Pastor Roy Marshall of Woodway First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, June 27, at Marshall and Marshall funeral Directors Chapel.
Jeannette was born June 29, 1936, in Vaughan, Texas, to Homer John and Bessie Edith (Williams) Brooks. As a child she helped her mother and brother pick cotton to provide for their family. Jeannette attended school in Hillsboro through 10th grade. Jeannette was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Davidson on March 21, 1952, in Hillsboro. She was a strong, Christian woman and devoted mother. She loved her family very much and prayed for them always. Jeannette attended church with her family, her faith was quiet but strong. Prior to moving into memory care her membership was with First Baptist Church in Hewitt. One of Mom's favorite bible verses is John 10: 27-28. Jeannette also worked hard to help her husband provide for their family. For many years she held jobs (sewing mostly) and she would sew for her family as well. She was a kind and gentle person with a beautiful smile.
Preceding her in death were her sister, Jenelle Brooks; brother, Kenneth M. Brooks; father, Homer J. Brooks; mother, Bessie E. Brooks, husband, Kenneth L. Davidson; great-granddaughter, Josie Dunlap; son, Robert E. Davidson.
Jeannette is survived by sister, Linda C. Reid; daughter, Virginia Ann Martone and spouse, John; son, Kenneth Glen Davidson and spouse, Gail; son, Johnny Rex Davidson and spouse, Kay; son, David Wayne Davidson and spouse, Jackie; daughter-in-law, Berna Davidson (Robert's spouse); grandchildren, Billy Paul Martone, Andrea Elaine Johnson, Johnnie Ray Martone, Kevin Richard Davidson, Angela Sue Cepican, Robert Earl Davidson Jr., Johnny Rex Davidson II, Chris Stelle; great-grandchildren 21; great-great-grandchildren seven; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America
: P.O. Box 758589 Topeka, KS 66675-8589.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 26, 2021.