Jeannine Groppe
Jan. 28, 1937 - March 24, 2022
Jeannine Groppe, 85, of West, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Waco. Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, March 28, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Closner Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until service time, Monday, at the funeral home.
Jeannine was born January 28, 1937, near Riesel, the daughter of Fred and Selma (Schimschat) Federwisch. She attended schools in Riesel and was a 1955 graduate of Riesel High School. On July 6, 1957, she was united in marriage to Herbert Groppe at Frieden's United Church of Christ in Riesel. Herbert preceded her in death on December 12, 2020. Jeannine was a member of West Brethren Church. She was a secretary for the LaVega School District for 23 years before retiring in 1991. Jeannine enjoyed talking, visiting with her many friends, and traveling to see her brother in Tennessee. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.
Jeannine was also preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Raymond Federwisch.
Survivors include her daughter, LuAnn Ervin of College Station; her son, Kevin and Cathy Groppe of West; a sister-in-law, Rosie Mae Groppe; three grandchildren, Rachel and Devin "Bubba" Pokluda, Sarah Groppe, and Kyle and Rachael Ervin; her great-grandsons, Jaxon, Abram, Luke, Beau and one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Closner Cemetery Association or West Brethren Church. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.