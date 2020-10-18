Menu
Jeffrey Jones
1984 - 2020
BORN
1984
DIED
2020
Jeffrey Jones

April 13, 1984 - Oct. 14, 2020

Jeffrey D. Jones, 36, of Tyler, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, following a vehicle accident in Winona, Texas. He was born April 13, 1984, in Waco, Texas, the son of Tommy Jones and Lisa Jones Rounsavall.

He graduated from Brownsboro High School and went on to join the military. Jeffrey worked for the City of Tyler Parks Department as a Grounds Technician and loved what he did. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing, especially with his dad and grandfather.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Tommy Jones of Valley Mills, Texas, Lisa Rounsavall of LaRue, Texas; his maternal grandfather, Jimmy Langston and his paternal grandparents, Thomas O. (Tim) and Geraldine Jones. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins who will forever miss his kind spirit and loving heart.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, October 19, at China Spring Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, we will have visitation at the cemetery following the service.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
