Jennifer Leigh Metz Franklin
November 7, 1972 - February 23, 2021
Jennifer Leigh Franklin passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday, February 26, at Renew Church with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating.
Jennifer was born November 7, 1972, in Waco, Texas, to Davis and Nancy Currie Metz. She worked as a registered nurse her entire adult career.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Ellison.
She is survived by her father, Davis Metz and wife, Sarah; daughters, Brooke Bailey, Raileigh, Jayleigh and Kassidy; her son, Jordyn Franklin; granddaughter, Natalie Wise; brothers, Christopher Metz and wife, Kim, and Trey Metz and wife, Crystal; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 26, 2021.