Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Jennifer Leigh Metz Franklin
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Jennifer Leigh Metz Franklin

November 7, 1972 - February 23, 2021

Jennifer Leigh Franklin passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Friday, February 26, at Renew Church with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating.

Jennifer was born November 7, 1972, in Waco, Texas, to Davis and Nancy Currie Metz. She worked as a registered nurse her entire adult career.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Ellison.

She is survived by her father, Davis Metz and wife, Sarah; daughters, Brooke Bailey, Raileigh, Jayleigh and Kassidy; her son, Jordyn Franklin; granddaughter, Natalie Wise; brothers, Christopher Metz and wife, Kim, and Trey Metz and wife, Crystal; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Renew Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My continued heartfelt prayers and HIS comfort.
James Nagel
Other
February 20, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Elaine Seeber
February 27, 2021
Davis and all of your dear family I send my most heartfelt and deepest condolences. No adequate words, but prayers always
James Nagel
February 27, 2021
The Mill Apartments
February 26, 2021
Davis and family, my heart goes out to you all at his extremely hard time. My sincere condolences.
Sandy Holmes McCormick
February 26, 2021
