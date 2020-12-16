Jerold B. Alsip
April 1, 1942 - Dec. 12, 2020
Jerold "Jerry" Bruce Alsip, Sr., 78, of Golinda, TX, went to be with the Lord at 10:27 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born April 1, 1942, to Willard and Bertha (Robinson) Alsip. He met and then married Patricia Pafford on September 15, 1962, and remained married until Patricia's death in 2019. They raised their three children in Deer Park, TX, until retiring to the Waco area in 1998 so they could be near all their kids and grandkids. Jerry worked at Champion/Simpson paper mill for several years until his retirement. After moving to Waco, Jerry worked part time at Pecan Grove Funeral Home to get him out of the house from time to time. Jerry loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow. He was a member of the Golinda Baptist Church for many years where he was a deacon and would play Santa every Christmas until his death.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents, Willard and Bertha Alsip; brother, Keith Alsip; and sisters, Dorothy Field and Jessie Davis.
He is survived by his son, Jerald Bruce Alsip, Jr. and wife, Barbara; daughter, Terri Alsip Smith and husband, Chris; daughter, Jennifer Alsip; grandchildren, Jordan Loeser, Brandon Alsip, Tyler Loeser and wife, Elma, Colton Alsip, Clayton Alsip, Mackenzie Alsip, Baylee Lange, Audrey Alsip, Mackayla Sehon and husband Colt, and Amanda Alsip; great-grandchildren, Aaron Craig Loeser, Bryce Dale Sehon along with other great-grandchildren; his brother, Scott Alsip; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 16, 2020.