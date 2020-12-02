Jerry Bob BrewerOct. 25, 1938 - Nov. 29, 2020Jerry Bob Brewer, 82, of Village Mills, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Newton.Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Live Oak Cemetery in Hamilton County. Viewing will be at Scott's Funeral Home from 8 a.m., Friday, until going to the cemetery in procession.Jerry was born to Lewis Arthur and Velma (Lynch) Brewer on October 25, 1938, in Gatesville, and was raised in the Purmela area. He participated in football, basketball and student council at Evant High School, graduating in 1957. He married Donna Q. Brunk of Hamilton on September 24, 1960. He also served in the Texas Army National Guard. Jerry was employed by General Tire in Waco for 30 years. He then worked for Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Hobby Unit, in Marlin for ten years, retiring in 2000, when he devoted his time to farming and ranching in Falls County.Jerry was blessed to have lifelong friends who were always enjoying hunting, fishing and other adventures all over Texas and beyond. Nothing made him happier than being on the dance floor though. He often said that he could dance better than he could walk in his later years.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Jackie Lewis; and his first wife, Donna (Brunk) Brewer-Rokos.Jerry is survived by his three children, Angela Brewer, Tracy Brewer and Robert Brewer; five grandchildren, David Mata, Elizabeth Cochran, John Mullinax, Karen Currie, Noah Cradduck; six great-grandchildren; Peyton, Hailee, and Makayla Tuck, Colby White, Anastasia Johnson and Evee Currie. He loved his nieces, Lisa Spitzer, Gena Brewer-Shultz, Susan Brewer-Elliott, and sister-in-law, Bobbie Brewer; and is also survived by his longtime 'sweetie' and dance partner, Sue Breaux-Craig of China Spring.The Brewer family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Sul Ross Dance Club in Waco for giving our father many nights of joy on the dance floor. Thank you to all his caregivers at Baylor Scott and White Cancer Center, At-Home Health of Waco, Texas Home Health of Beaumont and Shady Acres Nursing Center in Newton, Texas. We could not have done it without your care and support.